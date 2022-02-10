MadameNoire Featured Video

DaniLeigh’s brother approached DaBaby over the way he humiliated her on Instagram Live and called the police on her a few months back and it ended in a brawl.

In a few videos uploaded to social media, DaBaby and a few members of his entourage are seen punching her brother, Brandon Bills, and slamming him on his back at a bowling alley. In one video, Brandon slipped while on the lane and that’s when they all pounced on him. Once the fight was over, Brandon rose with a bloody face and shirtless.

After the altercation, Bills went to social media and said he had tried to approach him and talk but he was attacked. Bills later said in a video that when he saw the “Suge” rapper he approached him and said “let’s talk one on one like some men.” Bills was by himself and was talking to DaBaby when everything went left. He said after he slipped on the bowling lane, he was grabbed by his hair and jumped by Da Baby and his crew.

DaniLeigh commented on the fiasco on her Instagram story.

“Lame as hell,” she said. “Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him. I pray this stops now!!! [Because] this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise.”

This all stems from Bills saying he planned to put hands on DaBaby after the Instagram Live incident and after he called the police on DaniLeigh, leading to her being charged with two counts of simple assault. The November incident between DaBaby and DaniLeigh got ugly because he found a Plan B in his home that she had purchased.

“All he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Obviously he prob want me out so he can f*** on his baby mother and other hoes who been known we been together this whole time while I just had my first child. This all goes to say that this man is a f****** coward!”

DaniLeigh later deactivated her Instagram.