Well, it looks like DaBaby really is the DaFather of DaniLeigh’s months-old baby girl, but sadly fans had to find out during a series of unfortunate events that went down on the “Yellow Bone” crooners Instagram live on Nov. 14.

It all started when DaBaby took to Dani’s Instagram live and began streaming an argument they were having. Mind you, Dani was in the middle of nursing their daughter when the rift occurred. This is the first time viewers have seen the wee-one since she gave birth to her over the summer.

“I’m fucking live.. he’s got the fucking phone in his hand look at that shit,” Dani says in the brief clip captured by The Neighborhood Talk. She then attempts to snatch the phone out of the rapper’s hand right before he says, “This bitch is coo-coo for cocoa puffs…I got to record you for my safety. You ain’t fittin’ to bring a black man down.”

DaBaby then quickly released a statement about their Instagram live argument writing that he would like to “swiftly remove” himself from the “hostile” situation. He also claimed that Dani had threatened to set up an “internet scheme” against him and even alleged that the singer had “beat on” him. “It saddens me because I still got a queen to raise,” he wrote, seemingly referring to his newborn baby with Leigh.

According to Dani’s live, DaBaby eventually called the cops on her, right before he posted a side-eye glaring promo for his upcoming tour later this month on his Instagram page. Take a look at the shocking moment below.

After her unruly run-in with law enforcement, Dani continued to air out the Grammy-nominated artist on her Instagram stories, telling her followers that the two had been living together for the last 3 months to raise their child.

“Tonight he wanna come in the room talking bout ‘I need to go’ don’t matter where I go..mind u… I have a new born child,” she wrote about the incident. “This man is mad BC (because) I had a Plan B sent to his condo, BC all he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility…” she added. “He prob want me out so he can fuck on his baby [Mother] and other hoes, who been known we been together this whole time.”

Yikes!

It doesn’t seem like DaBaby is bothered by the singer’s claims because he appeared to joke about their online spat hours after he released a statement addressing the issue.

Dani followed up with a few more statements regarding the situation which you can watch and read below.

It now appears as though the rapper’s first baby mamma, Meme, has injected herself into the mayhem. Meme sent a fair warning to Dani to leave her out of the drama after the singer clapped back at her for allegedly poking fun at her ongoing relationship woes with the “BOP” rhymer.

