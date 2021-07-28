MadameNoire Featured Video

MADAMENOIRE previously reported, DaBaby is catching a lot of heat for the comments he made during his set at this year’s Rolling Loud Festival on July 25.

For context, during his performance at the annual musical concert, DaBaby said:

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p–sy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t s–king d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

On Monday, July 26, TMZ reported that DaBaby attempted to defend his comments by posting a video on social media wherein he stated that his fans who were a part of the LGBTQ+ community weren’t “nasty gay n–gas” or “junkies.”

The “Suge” rapper’s controversial comments have been swirling the internet for the past several days, with many deeming them homophobic.

In response to all the ongoing backlash, DaBaby tweeted, “Anybody who done ever been affected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions [of] offending anybody. So my apologies.”

“But the LGBT community…,” he added, “I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. Y’all business is y’all business.”

His other tweets from the day included the following:

Pop singer Dua Lipa — who DaBaby previously collaborated with on the song “Levitating” — condemned the rapper’s comments in an effort to distance herself from the hip hop star.

She shared on social media on Tuesday, “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Relatedly, earlier today DaBaby was also dropped by BoohooMAN. The brand’s statement in part read:

“boohooMAN condemn[s] the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.” “Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups’ DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe.”

Interestingly, the rapper has even been called out by Elton John since his inflammatory comments were made.

See how people have been reacting to the controversy, and Elton John speaking out on DaBaby’s mess, down below.