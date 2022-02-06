MadameNoire Featured Video

Grammy-award-winning singer Lizzo gave herself a big dose of unconditional self-love over the weekend.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker took to Instagram on Feb. 5, where she shared a video of herself completely naked, as she teased a new song that’s all about appreciating your flaws, beauty, and imperfections.

As the star embraced her curvaceous figure in the video, the singer could be heard belting over the forthcoming track, “If you love me, you love all of me or none of me at all.”

Lizzo, 33, went into further detail about the song’s significant meaning in her caption.

“If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose,” she wrote. “We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

There’s no secret that the “Rumors” crooner has been a big advocate for self-love and body positivity over the years. Back in January, Lizzo showered herself with praise upon gaining a few extra pounds.

“I gained weight,” Lizzo, 33, captioned the post, adding proudly, “I look TF GOODT.”

However, even with an abundance of self-confidence, last year the star broke down during an emotional Instagram live session, noting how body-shaming comments from online bullies made her feel worthless at times.

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like, it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you,” she revealed while sobbing back in August.

Lizzo continued:

“I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way, like, people saying s–t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic and it’s racist and it’s hurtful.”

Well, it looks like Lizzo is reclaiming her power back from the critics and she’s doing so, unapologetically!

Earlier this week, the star shared an adorable clip of the moment she let her mother hear her new song, which is reportedly called, “If You Love Me, You Love All Of Me,” according to both Hello Beautiful and TMZ.

Check it out below!

