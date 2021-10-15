MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo doesn’t give a flying hoot what anyone has to say about her anymore!

The “Truth Hurts” crooner took to Instagram this week where she bared all in front of her fans and haters following a few discouraging comments, and when we say “bare all,” we mean she literally showed her whole entire ass (all puns intended!)

“Kiss my f*cking asshole!” Lizzo shouted to a few haters in the Instagram live chat. “Just for that you can kiss my whole ass again,” she said as she pulled down her pants revealing her voluptuous assets. The singer then turned her derriere closer to the camera for a good look and added, “Kiss my ass b*tch! Kiss my ass h*e” as she twerked up a storm.

Take a look at the video below provided by ItsOnSite.

It’s unclear as to what the social media troll said that forced the star to bust open her booty live on camera, but elsewhere in Lizzo’s bold and hilarious Instagram live session, the Houston native shook her tail feather to Adele’s newest single “Easy On Me.”

Some fans weren’t too happy with the 33-year-old’s booty meat antics. One user on Instagram commented:

“I can’t keep defending her,” while another person replied, “This Is Disturbing.” A third user wrote: “She reminds me of an ex-friend that use to go out her way to create drama then cry and play victim.”

Yikes!

Back in August, Lizzo had a complete meltdown on Instagram live following the release of her single “Rumors” alongside Cardi B. The singer tearfully expressed that she had become fed up with critics fat-shaming her body and hurling painful comments.

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” Lizzo explained at the time. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”