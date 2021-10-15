Lizzo doesn’t give a flying hoot what anyone has to say about her anymore!
The “Truth Hurts” crooner took to Instagram this week where she bared all in front of her fans and haters following a few discouraging comments, and when we say “bare all,” we mean she literally showed her whole entire ass (all puns intended!)
“Kiss my f*cking asshole!” Lizzo shouted to a few haters in the Instagram live chat. “Just for that you can kiss my whole ass again,” she said as she pulled down her pants revealing her voluptuous assets. The singer then turned her derriere closer to the camera for a good look and added, “Kiss my ass b*tch! Kiss my ass h*e” as she twerked up a storm.
Take a look at the video below provided by ItsOnSite.
It’s unclear as to what the social media troll said that forced the star to bust open her booty live on camera, but elsewhere in Lizzo’s bold and hilarious Instagram live session, the Houston native shook her tail feather to Adele’s newest single “Easy On Me.”
Some fans weren’t too happy with the 33-year-old’s booty meat antics. One user on Instagram commented: