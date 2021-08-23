MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper T.I. became the latest celebrity to add his two cents to the conversation on all the fatphobia and negativity surrounding “Rumors” singer Lizzo.

In a video shared on Instagram, T.I. explained that while he didn’t know Lizzo on a personal level, he wanted her to remember that her talent could never be diminished by the public’s perception of her weight:

“My message to Lizzo. I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer, don’t wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that,” the rapper said.

“Their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people who out here who have negative things to say it’s because they feel negatively about themselves.”

The Atlanta rapper concluded:

“F–k them people. F–k what people say,” the rapper added. “They should have no jurisdiction or no hold on your life.”







Following the recent drop of her first single in two years, Rumors, Lizzo was vulnerable and emotional in an Instagram Live last week. In it, she explained that she was tired of receiving negative comments about her weight.

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” the 33-year-old singer said through tears. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

In addition to Cardi B and her husband Offset, Facebook and Instagram have also shared their support for Lizzo.