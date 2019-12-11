Lizzo Named Time’s Entertainer Of The Year & Talks Body Positivity: “I Was Not Happy With The Way I Felt To My Body”

Music’s biggest breakout singer, Lizzo, was just named Time’s Entertainer Of The Year.

The announcement comes on the heels of a pretty hectic week for the Grammy-nominated star, after she caught flack for showing up at a Lakers game baring her butt cheeks.

But the 31-year-old is taking it all in stride, choosing to focus on her wins, and the love, versus the hate.

She addressed the controversy on Instagram live earlier this week telling her fans, “This is who I’ve always been, now everyone’s looking. Your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life or my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Her recent sentiments are reflected in her Time cover story, where she revealed that happiness was something she fought long and hard for.

“From March to…now! I was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness. I was not happy with the way I felt to my body,” she told Time.

“I didn’t feel sexy, and I didn’t know when it was going to end. There were times when I would go onstage and be like, ‘Y’all, I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself.’ Sometimes I’d break down and cry. Sometimes the audience would just cheer to make me feel better. I was getting sick a lot. I was like, What the f*ck is going on? I need to fall back in love with my body.”

Lizzo also touched on her body empowering music, saying that it isn’t a trend for her–it’s the foundation of her art.

“I’ve been doing positive music for a long-a** time. Then the culture changed,” she explained.

“There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream!”