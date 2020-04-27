“I Feel Naked”: Megan Thee Stallion Ditches The Wigs, Shows Off Her Natural Hot Girl Curls

It seems this period of quarantine for many stars has become a reminder that less is more. From Marlo Hampton showing off her healthy hair to Lizzo embracing her makeup-less beauty, everyone is stripping down because, really, with nowhere to go, what’s the point in getting all gussied up?

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is one of those stars who slowly but surely is letting the au naturel side of herself shine publicly. She gave her scalp a break and put away her wigs this weekend to give fans a look at her head full of natural curls. The “Savage” rapper said, “I feel naked with out [sic] my wig,” as she played with her hair for the camera.

We’re getting 4B from these lovely, springy locks:

She also recently showed off a stunning face free of makeup while posing in a swimsuit at home, reciting Lil Kim lyrics:

She initially gave fans a peek at her natural hair last year near the end of hot girl summer, but the curls may have taken a back seat to all the bawdy the star was serving in the same photo.

Thee Hottie 🥵 pic.twitter.com/yuG0EBzOYW — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 18, 2019

It’s good to see her give her natural beauty a chance to shine, because Megan showcases a wide variety of looks when she’s performing and promoting her brand. While she’s settled into sleek Black wigs lately, hit the flip for some of her boldest wigs since she stepped into the spotlight.

What could be a more fun look than a sea foam green bun with wispy bangs?

Description: NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 22: Megan Thee Stallion backstage at Irving Plaza on April 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)