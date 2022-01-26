MadameNoire Featured Video

One of Lizzo’s recent TikTok posts is a sexually suggestive clip that has people talking all over social media.

On Jan. 24, the 33-year-old “Rumors” singer posted a video in which an unidentified man has two figures down her throat before he removes them and puts his hand around her neck — as if to choke her.

Lizzo rocks a full face of natural-looking glam and a half-up-half-down hairstyle with wavy extensions as she coyly smiles and rapper Baby Tate’s formally unreleased song, “S.H.O.,” plays overtop the clip.

In the song, Baby Tate’s chorus includes the lyrics, “I’m finna sl*t this n–ga out.”

The video currently has over 1.3M Likes and 7.6M views.

RELATED CONTENT: “Lizzo Gives A TED Talk On Twerking, Says It Helped Her Love Her Body”

In the comments, people on TikTok primarily talked about who the man in the clip is or isn’t. Many pointed out that the Black hand signified that the man couldn’t have been actor Chris Evans, whom Lizzo has made very well known she has a crush on. Meanwhile, others suggested that the hand in Lizzo’s mouth and around her neck could have been that of Jidon Adams, aka JiDion, a famous YouTuber whose remix, “Thick Chicks,” of Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts” went viral.

After Instagram’s @itsonsite reposted Lizzo’s video, users mainly discussed how they felt the clip was a cringy plea for attention and how the post was TMI. The comment section included:

“Ok sis, this ain’t it,” “Like what was the point of posting this 🤦🏾‍♀️ ,” “Nothing about this was sexy 😂😂😂 ,” and “Cringe, she just don’t keep nothing private da*n.”

“Honestly I’m over this lady… I supported her BigBone movement but now she just thirsty…” one person said. Meanwhile, another added, “I know she don’t care but I really just want to hear some good music from her and not this.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Lizzo Has An Emotional Breakdown On Instagram Live Following ‘Fatphobic’ Comments”

If you follow Lizzo on TikTok, you’d know that the Grammy-winning singer posts anything on the platform — from posts like the one above to a clip of her taste-testing Oreos with mustard. With that in mind, this isn’t the first time Lizzo’s gotten social media users typing away in the comments about her antics, and we doubt it’ll be the last.

RELATED CONTENT: “Lizzo Shows Her Butt After Being Trolled On Instagram Live, Tells Haters: ‘Kiss My A** B***h!'”