MadameNoire Featured Video

Rumors can certainly leave an emotional scar —and even on those with the toughest skin. It appears as though Lizzo is starting to feel the constant vitriol she receives from critics and haters, and she’s had enough.

The “Truth Hurts” singer took to Instagram Live this week where she had an emotional breakdown as negative comments began to pour into her stream.

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” the 33-year-old artist said as she wiped away tears. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

Cardi B, who just featured alongside Lizzo in her latest single “Rumors” quickly stepped in to defend the star for sharing her feelings.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” the “WAP” rapper tweeted in response to the video.

“Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table,” she added.

Following her tearful livestream, the Grammy-award-winning artist hit send on another tweet explaining how challenging it has been to love herself amongst the persistent backlash from naysayers.

“Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard,” Lizzo wrote.

Lizzo has become a change-maker within the body positivity movement over the last year, unapologetically celebrating her luscious curves and larger-than-life personality throughout her music and career. The self-love warrior told Vogue last year, that she wants to be an advocate for girls who are sometimes excluded from the movement’s message.

“Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative,” Lizzo explained.

“What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.”

We’re sending love to Lizzo and hope she is ok!