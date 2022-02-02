MadameNoire Featured Video

After dropping her baby bump on the public, and offering no commentary around her new maternal status, Rihanna is back to business. The billionaire icon teased a promo around Fenty Beauty’s latest lipstick collection called ICON. Badgirlriri gave instagrammers and consumers alike a heads up on the lipstick lines’ Feb. 4 release.

“introducing…ICON!! @fentybeauty’s new lipstick collection 💋💄a curated range of 10 bold reds and classic nudes. this soft-matte formula is everything y’all – it includes hyaluronic acid and vitamins C & E for comfortable, lasting wear. the earth-conscious packaging is refillable and ultra-luxe… coming feb 4!!” Auntie Ri or rather Ri, the baby mama to be, captioned her Instagram post.

Obviously, red is a Rih-vibe considering Valentine’s Day is on the horizon and she just promoted a shade of red SavageX lingerie days prior to the pregnancy reveal.

As the well known idiom goes—first comes love, then comes marriage and then comes the baby in the baby carriage—yet, if we’re talking Rihanna, it clearly leaves out securing the bag. The “Bitch Betta Have My Money” singer has way more than “Love On The Brain.” Ole girl is about her business.

Rihanna and boo-friend A$AP Rocky broke the internet with the visual announcement of their first child, Bossip reported.

The Bajan sensation and Harlemite let the cat out the bag during a winter photo shoot in New York City. The two “Fashion Killas” are known for their stylish bent and the big reveal did not deviate from their exquisite fashion sense. Mama-to-be was bedazzled down with a beaded crucifix, baggy cut-up blue jeans with a pink quilted trench coat while A$AP Rocky rocked true dad fashion.