That’s right. Savage x Fenty stores are about to be a thing in real life.

Rihanna’s lingerie company will be expanding into opening their own stores. Christiane Pendarvis, the co-president and chief merchandising and design officer at Savage X Fenty, told Bloomberg’s Black in Focus that stores will be opening in 2022.

“You’re actually going to see stores. I can’t tell you when [because] I’d be spoiling the surprise in the buildup. But yeah, retail we think is an important component for us. We know that an intimate apparel specifically because fit and comfort are so important. They’re just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online and they want to be able to go physically try the product on touch feel make sure they found the right size and the right fit for them. So retail is a part of our growth strategy. So you will absolutely see some stores in 2022. Can’t tell you exactly when. I can tell you exactly where but we’re incredibly excited about bringing this brand.”

Pendarvis did confirm that the brick and mortar store would be opening in the U.S.

During their chat, Pendarvis also spoke about how shocked they were at how successful the launch of the men’s lingerie line was.

“We were really surprised that men’s has turned out to be such an opportunity for us,” she said. “We launched it for the first time with last year’s volume two show and it was a capsule collection. It was let’s just drop a few men’s styles. So we have things that we can put the male dancers in that they’re actually wearing Savage product. It literally sold out in 12 hours. We were beyond shocked at just the response that we had received.”

After the success of the Valentine’s Day and Pride month capsule collections, they officially launched the men’s underwear line in August 2021. Pendarvis added that the men’s line has “been the star quite frankly of the fashion show in terms of sales performance” because “there’s just been such an appetite.”

Rihanna put her music career on hold when she brought us Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty and it made her into a billionaire.

“The bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%,” according to Forbes. “Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress.”