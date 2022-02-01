MadameNoire Featured Video

After the premiere of Janet Jackson’s eponymous two-part documentary over the weekend, the icon continues to rake in success in both entertainment and music.

Janet, the documentary, raked in “a combined 3 million viewers” on Lifetime and A&E during Jan. 28’s debut of Part 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet further detailed the veiwership as being “way above the typical averages for both networks.”

Thanks to its success, Jackson’s music has climbed back up the music charts. As of Jan. 29, the premiere date of Janet Part 2, Jackson held multiple spots on the iTunes Top 10 Pop sales chart, “including the No. 1 slot with her 1986 album Control,” as reported by That Grape Juice. The outlet shared Jackson’s 1989 album, Rhythm Nation 1814 was No. 1 in the iTunes R&B sales chart and 1993’s Janet. came in at No. 5.

As of Feb. 1, Control holds the No. 3 spot in the Top Albums category while 1995’s greatest hits album Design of a Decade 1986/1996 is at No. 5 and Rhythm Nation 1814 is at No. 7.

Despite not having released music since her 2015 album Unbreakable, Jackson’s relevancy, impact and success continue to thrive. Back in February 2021, the legendary singer shared an emotional Instagram post in response to Control soaring to No. 1 on Apple’s Top 40 U.S. Pop Album chart well over three decades after its release.

“I was at home just the other day by myself, and I began to cry,” Jackson said in a video posted to her Instagram account. “I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me, and I’m so thankful for him being in my life. I’m so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me, and I want to thank all of you for making Control number one once again. After 35 years, never in a million years would I think that this would happen. I really appreciate you, and I love you so, so much.”

Another documentary about Jackson is in the pipeline that focuses on the infamous nip-slip during her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake.

Unlike A&E’s and Lifetime’s Janet, which the singer executively produced, Jackson’s camp has already shared that the pop icon “isn’t interested” in the forthcoming Super Bowl documentary and wants it to “go away.” Read more about that below.

