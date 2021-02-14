MadameNoire Featured Video

Janet Jackson is back at the top of the charts again. She hasn’t released any music since her 2015 Unbreakable album, but her debut album Control, which recently turned 35, has soared to the top of the iTunes chart on Apple. The New York Daily News reported that Control landed in the no. 1 on the Apple Top 40 U.S. Pop Album chart. Once she heard the news, Jackson uploaded an emotional post to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans.

“I was at home just the other day by myself, and I began to cry,” she said. “I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me, and I’m so thankful for him being in my life. I’m so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me, and I want to thank all of you for making Control number one once again. After 35 years, never in a million years would I think that this would happen. I really appreciate you, and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”

According to Page Six, Control was the eighth most downloaded album on Apple Music on February 13.

Control, which was released on February 4, 1986, arrived at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart on April 19, 1986 and peaked in the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It remained on the chart for 91 weeks. Control was nominated for Album of the Year at the 1987 GRAMMY Awards. Singles from the album included “What Have You Done For Me Lately?,” “The Pleasure Principle,” “Let’s Wait Awhile,” “Control,” “Nasty” and “When I Think of You.”

This highlight comes after Jackson received an apology from Justin Timberlake, who exposed her breast during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in 2004.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he shared in an Instagram post. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”