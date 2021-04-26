MadameNoire Featured Video

According to reports from earlier today, production company Left/Right is partnering with The New York Times to work on a documentary about what really went down during Janet Jackson’s infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Justin Timberlake — where the latter tore off a piece of the “Control” singer’s outfit and exposed her breast.

As per Page Six, a source told the outlet that the latest documentary film will “be all about the fallout [of the 2004 halftime show] and the suits who f–ked over Janet [at] Viacom. They’re reaching out to everyone who was involved: dancers, stylists, directors.” Additionally, the outlet noted that the documentary is set to be released through Hulu and FX.

Left/Right is also the company behind “Framing Britney Spears” — a documentary released earlier this year that exposed the details of the complicated conservatorship the singer has been in since 2008, and how the “misogynistic narrative” her ex, Timberlake, put out “about their breakup” lead the some of Spears’ challenging circumstances.

“They did the Britney doc without [Spears],” the source told Page Six about Left/Right, “and there’s been more interest in the Super Bowl since that documentary premiered and Justin apologized to [both Spears and Jackson recently].” If you didn’t know, following the release of “Framing Britney Spears” and the subsequent widespread backlash Timberlake received from those calling for him to be held accountable, the “Cry Me A River” singer issued an apology to both Spears and Jackson on his Instagram. A portion of it read, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Relatedly, just a few weeks ago Jackson’s stylist from the notorious halftime show, Wayne Scot Lukas, said that Timberlake was all for Jackson’s breast being exposed leading up to the actual performance because he wanted the shock factor of that moment to one-up a performance Spears had done with Madonna. According to Page Six, the stylist also believed that the phrase “wardrobe malfunction” — which circled the incident and still does to this day — was something Timberlake had strategically “coined.”

“He (Timberlake) insisted on doing something bigger than [when Spears kissed Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards]. He wanted a reveal,” Lukas said. He additionally noted, “I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do.”

For the record, Jackson already has a two-part documentary in the works with Lifetime and A&E that she’s involved in, which should be released later this year. Regardless, will you be watching this exposé on the truth surrounding her 2004 Super Bowl outfit and the ripple effects it caused?