Over the weekend, viewers waiting in anticipation for Janet Jackson’s upcoming documentary got some good news.

Both Lifetime and A&E will premiere the two-night documentary executively produced by Jackson on Jan. 28, 8/7c. A three-minute trailer posted on Jan. 1, highlighted that the project, eponymously titled Janet, will showcase an intimate look into the star’s life as she unpacks never-before-seen footage relating to her upbringing, relationships, rise in the music industry and legacy.

The new extended trailer highlights that the documentary has been “five years in the making.” In it, Jackson talks about her “strict” father Joe Jackson, the pressures of being a “Jackson,” taking control over her identity as a performer and more.

When asked if allegations against her late brother Michael Jackson impacted her career, she replied, “Yea, guilty by association. Guess that’s what they call that, right?”

The Control singer said, “It’s just something that needs to be done,” when asked why now was the right time for her to do the documentary and discuss her decades-long career.

As MADAMENOIRE detailed when the film’s first trailer dropped in September, the star-studded documentary’s interviews include Missy Elliot, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Regina King, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyana Taylor, Janelle Monae, Q-Tip, Paula Abdul and more. Jackson’s mother Katherine Jackson also makes an appearance.

While Janet is set to air at the end of this month, another documentary is in the works about the performer specifically related to her halftime show incident at the 2004 Super Bowl with Justin Timberlake.

