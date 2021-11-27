MadameNoire Featured Video

The controversial 2004 Super Bowl performance featuring Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake has been the topic of discussion almost two decades later thanks to the New York Times/FX documentary, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson. The documentary dives into how then-CBS CEO Les Moonves set out to cancel Jackson and have her blackballed after the infamous performance. The documentary has people talking about the shocking moment again but Jackson doesn’t want to be a part of the conversation.

“She wants that documentary to go away,” Jackson’s former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas told Page Six. “She didn’t ask for a ‘Free Janet’ documentary. She’s not interested.”

Lukas, who designed the outfit the ‘Rhythm Nation” singer wore during the Super Bowl performance, added that she didn’t want anyone from her past or present circle to participate in the project.

“She asked us not to do it. She wants to tell her own story,” he added.

Lukas said he did however participate in a documentary that Jackson approved, which is set to premiere in January. In his interview, he didn’t speak on the Super Bowl incident due to her request that he didn’t

“They’re going to discuss it, and she’ll have her final say. I’m not privy to her final say, I just need to be aware of my story and I’ve been loyal for 18 years,” Lukas said.

During a chat with Access Hollywood, Lukas also shut down allegations that Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction was his fault. He said that he designed that part of her costume to “never fall apart.”

“My job is to have snaps and pins and Velcro so that- even in her quick change- if she forgets to snap something back on, it stays on,” he said. “That’s my job. I stand 100% by my story that I did exactly what I was hired for. And if I ever hurt my friend, I wouldn’t have worked with Janet for six years after the Super Bowl. I would’ve been fired that day.”