MadameNoire Featured Video

Black Twitter lit up on Jan. 29, following the 2nd episode of Lifetime’s juicy documentary about the iconic Janet Jackson. The “Control” hitmaker revealed on Sunday’s episode that she and Grammy-award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri ended their eight-year-long relationship after she learned of his infidelity.

“I had heard he was cheating,” the singer said during the riveting special.

Jackson and the So So Def label head reportedly dated from 2000 to 2008. The super producer even proposed to Janet at one point, but obviously, things didn’t go as planned.

The sizzling tidbit burst into flames after Dupri appeared in the documentary and admitted to his cheating past.

“One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women,” he explained. “Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird…and uhh, just yanno…I was a man,” the producer laughed, according to All Hip Hop.

Black Twitter sprung into action with all sorts of commentary about the shocking news. One Twitter-goer wrote:

“Jermaine Dupri had Janet Jackson wanting to marry his lil Smurf self and was willing to give him multiple babies and he blew it by cheating on her?!”

RELATED CONTENT: “She Wasn’t Willing To Move To Atlanta” Jermaine Dupri Shares Why He and Janet Jackson Broke Up

Another person commented:

“Jermaine Dupri is a bonafide fool. Your answer for cheating on Janet Jackson is that “I’m a Man”. Like that automatically absolves you of your wrongdoing. Men really need to get it together. That mindset is toxic & childish.”

While a third user replied:

“No one person is better than anyone else, no matter who you are or how much money you got…….. BUT….. Jermaine Dupri… u really fumbled JANET JACKSON?!?” https://twitter.com/IamJulito/status/1487807572119859204

Now, this totally refutes what Dupri told T.I. in 2020 during an appearance on the rapper’s expediTIously podcast.

The Atlanta native claimed that he and Jackson decided to part ways because she didn’t want to relocate to the Peach State. Well, now we know what was REALLY going on!

In part two of the drama-filled documentary, Jackson, 55, also attributed Dupri’s busy work schedule to their eventual fallout.

“He was a work-a-holic… I would not see him for like three weeks, a month,” the star added. “As soon as he would come in, he would go to the club. And it’s like carve out just a little time for me…, and it was hard for him to do… His girlfriend was his work.”

Even though the two are no longer romantic, it appears as the former lovebirds have remained friends over the years. In September 2021, Jackson sent a sweet shoutout to Dupri on his 49th birthday.

“Sending luv to u today @jermainedupri 🖤,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself and the hitmaker.

Check out a few more reactions to Jermaine Dupri’s cheating bombshell below.

RELATED CONTENT: Janet Jackson’s Former Stylist Maintains Innocence In 2004 Superbowl Nip Slip