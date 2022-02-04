MadameNoire Featured Video

Even though I’m an avid wig wearer, I’ve never mastered the artful skill of applying lace front wigs.

For a long time, I often chalked up my lace fronts not looking natural to my inexperience with gluing them down and my lack of finesse when it comes to plucking the parts and hairline, tinting the lace and getting a secure fit without my unit feeling too tight or too loose.

All things considered, the Clear Lace unit I tried from XRS Beauty took away many of the problems I’ve faced before. After cutting the lace and gluing it down, this unit gave off the most natural look I’ve achieved so far with lace fronts. It’s definitely beginner-friendly. Regarding the details, I received the Clear Lace & Clean Hairline Skin Melt Clear Swiss Lace Wear and Go Italy Yaki Straight 13×6 Lace Frontal Wig in 22 inches, 200% density, retailing at $534.00.

The hair has been easy to comb through and doesn’t get matted in the back. Styling it has has been pretty effortless as well — I tried a braid out but wasn’t feeling that look, so I opted for a twist out the next day, and it was a winner.

The loose spirals looked like fluffy wand curls without needing to apply heat, which I loved.

Although I rarely ever style my wigs with heat, this wig also passed the test of holding flat-ironed curls that lasted for over two weeks, keeping in mind I wore the wig once every few days. Using a holding spray to lock in your curls and a weightless leave-in conditioner on the hair is a must.

On the flip side of all the benefits, one of the cons I’ve experienced is a moderate amount of shedding. That said, most of the hair was lost when I first washed, conditioned and detangled the wig after receiving my shipment.

Since then, I’ve continued losing strands, mostly while brushing the hair out in between styles.

While the density of the wig is so thick that the shedding hasn’t made a substantial difference in the overall length and fullness of the unit, I imagine the wig’s appearance will thin out over time. Personally though, that’s to be expected with most human hair wigs. Two other cons are that some of the strands had split ends, and that the ends of the unit overall were a bit thin. As mentioned, I think it’s unrealistic every strand will be perfect.

Overall, I really like this unit, but its quality — for the price — brings it to a 7/10. While I prefer styling it with a bit of leave-out in front, the Clear Lace on this wig is hands down the best quality and easiest lace to glue down I’ve ever tackled. The hair is full, flowing, and gives me SZA vibes when styled.

I think the shedding and small amount of split ends will become more of a problem in the distant future, or for anyone who plans on wearing the same texture, length and density as an everyday wig. However, if you plan on breaking out this hair for date nights and special occasions, I think its longevity in your wig arsenal will be a lot longer, so I’d recommend it for that.