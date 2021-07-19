MadameNoire Featured Video

Just in time for the upcoming warmest days of the year, MADAMENOIRE got the chance to speak with Ngozi Opera, the founder of Heat Free Hair, about the brand’s new line of bold, ready-to-wear natural wigs called The Edge Collection. Perfect for hot days when you want to switch up your look and not have lengthy weave or braids hovering over your neck and dangling down your back, a wig from The Edge Collection is a perfect go-to option. Quite honestly, Opera shared that the inspiration for the line came from Heat Free Hair’s core belief, which is “that natural hair knows no limitations.” “We believe in the beauty and versatility of natural hair and that it should not be put in a box,” Opera said. “That’s is what really inspired The Edge Collection. It was an opportunity to show that women with natural hair can have a look that still looks like them, while also showcasing an edgier, bolder side to themselves.” What’s more is that when it comes to who the ethically sourced units might best suit, the brand’s founder said that The Edge Collection “is for any woman who is looking to switch things up and tap into her bold side without compromising her natural look, or a woman who is simply looking for an affordable option to create an edgy look for an event!”

Heat Free Hair’s website highlighted that other bonuses about the line are that each unit has a “quality guarantee” and is “freshly washed” before being shipped out. Additionally, all the wigs are machine-made and come with combs for extra security and a Heat Free Hair signature detachable and adjustable elastic band. Their caps are constructed of a high quilty mesh.

Down below, scroll the see the five stunning units of The Edge Collection in order to unlock your inner diva.

“Flo”

“FLO” is the only Heat Free Hair offers that has a deep wavy texture. Here to help you “make waves,” the brand notes that this edgy and carefree look “has been shaped by a master stylist” to include its bangs just above your brow — depending on how high you sit the wig on your head. The overall length of the blunt curly cut falls just above one’s collar bone.

As per Heat Free Hair, this unit is for those who want to “ensure their waves don’t slip as they flo’ through the night.”