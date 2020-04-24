Beauty Of 5: The Doux Founder Maya Smith On How To Perfect Your Twist-Out

Staying home and doing nothing during this quarantine has got me going out of my mind. I miss making things, meeting people, getting dolled up to go outside and have fun. Doing nothing for too long has made me crave productivity and the efforts I would normally make to look my best. I know many of you feel this way, too. So let’s do something to kill two birds with one stone: let’s keep busy and care for our hair. How about practicing how to perfect your twist-out

We spoke to The Doux founder Maya Smith about how to do that. The Doux was first, and still is, a salon based in Macon, Georgia that specializes in textured hair. She bottled her knowledge and made it available to the public so that we can have salon-ready hair all of the time.

For over 20 years, she has been perfecting her styles and her hair care secrets to help her clients and customers have healthy, beautiful hair. She has taken the time to break down the best tricks to obtaining the perfect twist-out, which we’re sharing with you in an easy-to-follow tutorial. Check out five steps to creating the perfect twist-out with the help of Maya Smith and The Doux products.

A Fresh Start