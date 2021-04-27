MadameNoire Featured Video

While SZA’s signature look is a wavy and full 4c natural hair moment — one of the things fans love most about the singer in addition to her talent is the versatility she rocks when it comes to switching up her hair. While we’ve most recently seen her in colorful wigs of all different lengths, the “Love Galore” singer just showed off all her 4c inches for us to see.

As shared on her Instagram account earlier today, SZA posted a series of videos and photos after going to get her 4c hair straightened and trimmed. In the caption, she said she gets the maintenance done periodically to stay updated on the progress of her hair’s growth. In the comments — where she received lots of love on her lengthy tresses — she further explained that specifically not processing her hair too much and giving it lots of hydration are what she suggests for others with 4c textured hair.

“One time for the 4c Gorls. @deelishdeanna @hergrowinghands,” she said in the caption before adding in the comments, “I straighten my hair once like every 6 months to trim it / check growth. Lol I almost never touch it. 4c just needs LOW manipulation and lots of moisture… A WHOLE LOT.”

This isn’t the first time the singer’s shared some insight within regards to beauty. Back in 2018, the former Sephora employee said that from her experience, practicing “consistency and simplification” were the best ways to care for your skin. She also mentioned when it came to treating her cystic acne her skincare routine included black soap, manuka honey, Vitamin C, and hemp oil. That same year, while on a panel for Dove, she talked more about the beauty standards she’d felt had been placed on her — especially concerning her weight — since making her way onto the music industry scene. Read more about how she navigated that time and prioritized her self-esteem here.