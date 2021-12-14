MadameNoire Featured Video

The “Houston Hottie” is now officially the “Houston Hero.” Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

One day after she graduated from Texas Southern University with her undergraduate degree in health administration, the 26-year-old rapper was presented the local honor by congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

“This award has not been given out often, or it has not been given out to many. That is why it remains a very special part of our congressional district,” Jackson Lee said on Dec. 12 as she presented Megan with the award, per a video of Sunday’s ceremony shared by ABC13. “When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history.”

Referring to the honor as the “Hero Award,” Jackson Lee said it’s “wrapped up in humanitarianism” and “means that you have exhibited humanity and you have helped without asking.”

Additionally, the congresswoman praised the “Houston Hottie” for being “an outstanding young woman who has demonstrated courage, brilliance, a deep commitment to hard work and compassion for others throughout her public life.”

“I’m just thankful,” Megan said in her speech. “Ya’ll know I’m from Houston, this is my city. It’s my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me.”

“My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving, I learned from her — I’ve only been raised by very giving women. I want to dedicate this award to her too because she taught me how to be the woman that I am today.”

RELATED CONTENT: “‘I Know She’s Proud Of Me’: A Tearful Megan Thee Stallion Paid Tribute To Late Mother During Glamour Woman Of The Year Speech”

The rapper added that she was “humbled” by becoming a recipient of the award.

Although she appreciates all the recognition and accolades she receives, Megan noted that she “takes pride” in using her voice and resources to make a difference in her hometown. She then went on to thank more members of her family and others who’ve helped make her “phanthropic efforts” possible thus far.

Congrats to the Houston Hot Girl on all her recent accomplishments!

RELATED CONTENT: “Pardison Fontaine Spoils Megan Thee Stallion With Gifts After Her Graduation Ceremony”