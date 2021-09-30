MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion is letting us know she’s gearing up for a Hot Girl fall season as she flexes with her boo, rapper Pardison Fontaine, in a new campaign for a collaboration between Coach and Schott NYC.

Dubbed the “With Friends” collection, the Coach x Schott NYC collab dropped Sept. 29, and features a variety of coats, bags, heels, and slides featuring Coach shearling, PEOPLE reported.

“The cozy pieces — inspired by early street style and documentaries of New York City in the late 70s and early 80s — reflect a celebration of past and present, much like the ‘With Friends’ collection, according to Coach.”

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers added, “This new collaboration is a celebration of authentic, iconic American style and the craftsmanship of New York City. It is inspired by people – past and present who embody what it means to be an individual and who inspire us. Partnering with Schott, Megan and her friends on this campaign was important to my vision for the house.”

Megan first became a Coach brand ambassador back in 2019. She made her brand debut in Coach’s “Wonder For All” holiday campaign in that same year. Since then, she popped up in several ads for the brand, including this year’s campaign for Coach’s collaboration with BAPE back in July 2021.

Notably, the Coach x Schott NYC photoshoot marks the first time Megan’s done a campaign with her boyfriend, Pardi. The “WAP” rapper confirmed that the two were a couple back in February.

Coach further explained in an Instagram post, the “With Friends” campaign also features Meg’s “inner circle” — including her hairstylist Kellon Deryck and friends Queenie, Jae and Daren.

“It was so fun getting Pardi and my friends together, and we had such a blast at this shoot,” Meg said in a statement. “All the clothes are fire, and it was great how each person’s personality came through with each look.”

“When Coach asked me who would I want to do this shoot with I knew I had to put my people onnn!” she added on Instagram. “God really blessed me with some beautiful great friends 🥺😍 Stay toasty for Hot Girl Fall in ALL-PLUSH EVERYTHING! New @coach starring me and my ❤️s.”

The drop of Megan’s latest Coach campaign comes less than a week after it was announced that the Grammy-winning rapper was the latest artist to partner with Nike for its “Play New” campaign.

Since Meg is known for constantly putting on her hotties, it’s no surprise she put on her closest friends and Pardi on to her new campaign. Check out more photos from the shoot and the Coach x Schott collab here.