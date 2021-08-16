MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress Tisha Campbell got the surprise of her life when she saw a baby black bear casually walking the aisles of her local Ralph’s supermarket in Porter Ranch, California.

The Martin alum posted footage of the encounter to her Instagram account on Aug. 7. In the video, a person in the background says, “Hi baby” to the bear as the actress stands at a distance recording the bizarre scene at her supermarket that day.

Towards its end, the 52-year-old states, “I made it to my f—ing car, but this is some bulls—. It’s not like I’m in a secluded area. I’m in my f—ing local grocery store!”

“Mannnnn! THAT AIN’T NO D-MN PUPPY!” her caption hilariously added. “See? DA’ F–k I look like? Dr. Doolittle??? Why are all these animals drawn to me right now? I don’t understand! You know what else keeps following me???? #COMEDY!”

“Comedy be following me like a d-mn stalker!” Campbell told her followers. “IM NOT EVEN TRYNA [BE] FUNNY and then look…. A freakin’ BEAR y’all?! Fo real??? The store clerks shooed him out. There was no policeman called no d-mn fire dept no veter-effin-narian. NUTHIN!!!! When you left the store you were on your own!!!”

Her hashtags for the post included a couple of funny ones like #wheretheresababytheresamomma and #whyarethewhitefolkswavingathebear.

Interestingly, the 125-pound male bear was the same one authorities assumed had been spotted later that very day at a Walmart parking lot in the area as well.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife representative Tim Daly shared with local source KTLA that once their team found the bear, they tranquilized it, tagged it so that it could be identified in the future, and transported the animal to the “nearest suitable habitat for it.”

“Bears know that if they come down out of the mountains into a town, they’re going to find food — they’re seeking food and water,” Daly explained to KTLA.

The wildlife expert went on to note that seeing a bear in the area isn’t all that uncommon since there’s a mountain range around eleven and a half miles from where the animal was seen at the Ralph’s and Walmart.

“They are going further than they typically do seeking food and water,” Daly highlighted, “and that might be because it’s harder to find in their … traditional habitats.”

See the clip of Campbell’s recent and random encounter down below.