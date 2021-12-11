MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a hot girl graduate. The Grammy-winning rapper graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

She has kept it no secret that her road to graduation was not the smoothest. While pursuing her degree, she jumped around a bit from school to school before settling at TSU.

“My college experience has been a roller coaster!,” she tweeted earlier this year. “I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU. Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time.”

Megan Thee Stallion has been getting words of encouragement of from not only the hotties by the U.S Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“You worked so hard for this. Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you.”

Ahead of graduation, the “Thot S***t” rapper has been racking up business deals and accolades. Besides winning two Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance and being named the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year, she also secured deals with Cash App, Fashion Nova, Coach, Mielle Organics, Revlon and Popeyes.

During her speech at the Glamour Woman of the Year ceremony, she credited her mother and grandmother for keeping her motivated to get her degree. Her mother passed away in 2019.

““I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am. She was my best friend, my manager, she was my everything, and I know she’s proud of me today,” she said. “She was like, ‘Megan I don’t give a damn how many songs you write as long as you get that degree,’.” So, I said, ‘You know what, I don’t give a damn how many songs I write, I’m going to stay in school because I know my mom and my big momma are watching me and that’s what they would want me to do.’”

During her CRWN interview with Elliott Wilson, she shared her plans to open assisted-living facilities in Houston and hire her fellow classmates.

“I really want to have my classmates run it because it’s really hard for you to get a job fresh out of college,” she said. “A lot of times people don’t hire you because you don’t have the experience Then I’m like well damn if you never get the chance to get the experience how are you ever going to get the job.”

Congratulations Megan!