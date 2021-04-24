MadameNoire Featured Video

Claudia Jordan is clarifying comments she made about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian during a recent interview. During a chat with Domenick Nati for “The Domenick Nati Show,” he asked her if she was single and interested in Kanye West. Jordan replied that the “Fade” rapper “tried years ago” to shoot his shot with her while she was in the club and that she wasn’t interested then or now. She then said, “I met him before. You know what, I hung out with Kim as well…and um…girl code. I couldn’t do it. Let’s just say that.”

This led to folks thinking that West tried to engage with Jordan while in a relationship with his soon-to-be ex-wife. Jordan is denying that that happened while they were happily married. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after seven years of marriage, TMZ reported.

“I’d really appreciate it [if] ya’ll stopped lying on me for clicks,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I NEVER said that s***! No more interviews with unknowns trying to make a name for themselves with clickbait. For the last time, Kanye NEVER tried to get with me or flirt with me while married to Kim. FAKE NEWS!”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star also issued an apology to West and Kardashian.

“To Kim, Kanye and your families I’m so sorry this ever happened! I never wanted to cause any of you harm or stress. I’m furious about this whole mess and taking a break for my own sanity.”

As far as interviews go, Jordan said that she doesn’t want to speak on any other celebrities besides herself.

“If I ever do any interviews again, don’t ask me s*** about anybody else but me, my career and the projects I’m working on PERIOD.”