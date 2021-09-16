MadameNoire Featured Video

As much as fans were elevating the rumor, Chlöe Bailey told social media gossipers during a recent Instagram live Q&A that she has never dated Future and doesn’t even know him.

“I don’t know where the rumor came from,” Chlöe, one half of sister singing duo Chloe X Halle, explained to her curious followers. “Someone asked if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”

Watch the clip below provided by the Neighborhood Talk.

It’s unclear where the rumor originated, especially because Future has been happily booed up with 23-year-old rapstress Dess Dior since last November, according to Capital Extra.

After shutting down the rumor, Chlöe switched gears and answered another fan question about whether she was a part of the Illuminati following her racy performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

“You know what really cracks me up,” she added. “One moment, you all say that I talk about God too much, then the next you say I’m selling my soul. Which is it, my loves? I love God so much, and I love music and I just have a lot of passion. That’s it.”

Chlöe has been slammed with a ton of criticism for her music video covering her new song “Have Mercy” in which the young starlet shows off her supple assets in a few sexy outfits. The “Ungodly Hour” crooner spoke to MTV News on Sept 10. to address the controversy.

“Men can glorify a** in their videos, I want to do it with this in a really artful, fun, beautiful way,” she explained. “And I think it’s so great how women can claim their ownership of their bodies and not let the world do it. We get to do it in the way that we want to, and it was really fun! I felt really pretty on the shoot days, and I look back, and I’m like, ‘that’s not the same person right here,’ but it was fun in the moment,” Chlöe added.





Play



