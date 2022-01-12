MadameNoire Featured Video

Former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball player and budding musician Dylan Gonzalez spoke out yesterday on social media and accused Trey Songz of raping her at a popular Las Vegas hotel.

In a statement posted to her social media accounts, Gonzalez said the “endless” cycle of women coming forward with sexual assault allegations against Songz has left her feeling “forced” to constantly relive and suffer through the alleged incident she endured at the hands of the R&B artist. She said it’s left her struggling with “unbearable PTSD.”

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone,” Gonzalez said in solidarity with other survivors. “I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

In addition to asking her privacy be respected, the former UNLV player said she’s currently figuring out the best course of legal action to take against Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Gonzalez’s statement follows up upon a tweet she shared on Dec. 31, that read, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me, I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

The former UNLV player’s legal team includes attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck. Gonzalez is reportedly considering filing a civil suit against Songz, as reported by TMZ.

A rep for Songz told the outlet, “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

Gonzalez’s allegations and impending legal action against Songz add to two other separate and ongoing sexual assault-related allegations the singer is facing. The UNLV player’s lawyers are also currently representing a woman named Jahaura Jeffries, according to PEOPLE. Jeffries claims Songz assaulted her at a Miami nightclub after attending Diddy’s New Year’s Eve party in January 2018. Another woman alleges the artist assaulted her in November of last year at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

Trey Songz has a sordid and unfortunate history of sexual assault and harassment allegations being made against him, including by Keke Palmer, Andrea Buera and more.

