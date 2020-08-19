From Non Consensual Urination To Letting White Girls Call Him The N Word… There’s A Lot To Unpack With Trey Songz

Trey Songz is trending on Twitter right now. For several reasons. Another woman has come forward accusing him of sexual assault. If you’ve followed our articles and discussions on Trey, then you know that it is far from the first time this has happened.

He was arrested for allegedly punching and choking Andrea Buera.

Another woman claimed the singer broke her phone and then hit her in the face during an argument.

KeKe Palmer accused him of sexual intimidation.

And there was something off about the way he was interacting with Megan Thee Stallion when she was clearly inebriated.

Given this history, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.

Songz posted an account from another woman who had an interaction with him, denying his alleged victims claims. I didn’t find anything substantial in there but Trey felt it absolved him of some things.

Sadly, while all of this was going on, there was another woman who shared her own non consensual encounter with Trey.

She willingly entered into a sexual relationship with the singer. Sadly, the consent was not ongoing and Trey performed a sexual act on her without her permission.

The woman, Eliza, detailed it recently on the podcast No Jumper with Celina Powell.

She said, “I got peed on too. I didn’t know what was happening. He just did it. Trey Songz. I go to the bathroom to wipe the nut off my face in between rounds. He follows me in there. He’s like ‘Get in the bathtub. ‘ I’m like, ok. So I do. I’m like laying down. He’s standing over me, jacking off. He’s like, ‘Play with your pu$$y.’ I’m like, ok. So I do. Then he’s like, ‘Play with your tits.’ So I do. Then he literally just peed on me like that. And I was like, ‘What the f*ck?! On my eyelashes!’ And he was like, ‘You’re fine.’ He got mad at me for talking about him but I don’t care. Every b*tch I know that has f*cked him says the same sh*t…And he’s psycho. He took my phone and my purse away for like a whole day, held it over the balcony and was like, ‘B*tch if you try to leave, Ima drop this sh*t.’ He did the same thing to her. It’s just weird. And I kept asking, ‘When can I leave? What time is it?’ And he wouldn’t answer. He just ignored me and then said, ‘You can leave when I go to my flight.’ And I was like, ‘When’s that?’ He wouldn’t answer.”

There are a few issues here.

Urinating on someone without their consent is sexual assault. Holding someone’s belongings hostage so you can keep them in a place to have sex with them is rape.

KeKe Palmer tried to tell us this years ago. And a whole lot of people, including Wendy Williams, dismissed her claims as an overdramatization.

Perhaps now that the allegations of sexual assault and intimidation are coming from two white women, they’ll be perceived differently by the general public.

But there are several other bits of information that have given the people of the internet pause.

In defense of himself against another woman, Trey decided to post his direct message correspondence between himself and “Jane Doe.”

Songz wrote, “Y’all stay ready to believe a bird.”

In the event, that he deletes this tweet, I’ll transcribe the messages between the two below.

Jane Doe: You’re so gay for blocking me. Trey Songz: Stop sending them weak a$$ videos all the time then. … JD: I’m in la babe. TS: Oh yea JD: Yeah lemme eat you’re a$$ Call me now. TS: Way JD: Four seasons Unblock me and ft me cuz I’m falling asleep [her phone number] Gn n*gga TS: Four seasons where?

The two go back and forth trying to coordinate a meetup. It’s entirely unclear if it ever happened. Personally, that’s not my concern.

What I found particularly troubling in all of it is the fact that Songz allowed this woman who is clearly white (or white presenting) to call him the n word. And he was still trying to engage in some type of sexual activity with her.

I don’t know if you all have been watching Trey Songz lately. But since the murder of George Floyd he’s been attempting to use his platform to raise awareness around racism in this country.

In his new found wokeness, Trey has found time to call out other Black folk for being “coons.”

A couple of weeks ago, he got into it with Meek Mill, calling him out for not donating to the Feed Your Community challenge.

The real conundrum here though is the fact that Trey allowed this woman to call him the n word. And apparently was okay with it because she was going to perform sexual favors. I guess that’s all it takes for one’s wokeness to disappear.

Black women are consistently questioned for their loyalty to Blackness and Black men specifically. But white women can call Trey Songz a n*gga and he’ll likely be back in the people’s good graces when his next album drops.

After years of allegations of physical and sexual violence, I hope that people are ready to hear the truth about Trey Songz. And it would be great if there were some consequences attached to them. If that is the case, it will be extremely disheartening to know that it was only because a white woman’s story was taken more seriously than a Black woman’s.