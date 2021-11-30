MadameNoire Featured Video

Trey Songz is reportedly the subject of an ongoing sexual assault investigation being conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department over an incident that allegedly took place at The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino over the weekend.

Although it’s unclear at this time when the alleged sexual assault between Trey and an unidentified woman took place, a police report for the incident was filed on Nov. 28, according to sources who informed TMZ.

Songz is reportedly cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made as of yet.

The “Na Na” singer was apparently in Vegas celebrating his 37th birthday, which was on Sunday, by going out with his entourage to Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday night.

Songz and his clique alleged took a group of ladies back to their hotel after leaving Drai’s. A source for The Cosmopolitan claims that’s when the sexual assault incident happened.

This isn’t the first time Songz has been attached to allegations of assault — in his case, those made by accusers who claim the singer has sexually and or physically harmed them.

In April of this year, Songz settled with an unidentified “Jane Doe” after she filed a $10 million lawsuit against the singer in January 2020, concerning an alleged 2018 sexual assault incident wherein she claimed Songz inappropriately touched her at a Miami nightclub.

Throughout the years, MADAMENOIRE has extensively reported on the various other sexual and or physical allegations made by accusers of Songz — including allegedly hitting a woman in the face and urinating a woman without her consent and harassing Keke Plamer and Andrea Buera.

