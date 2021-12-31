MadameNoire Featured Video

In the wee hours of the morning, former University of Las Vegas women’s basketball player Dylan Gonzalez put Trey Songz on full blast in a straight forward tweet, accusing the “I Invented Sex” singer of rape. It is apparent that the young athlete could no longer keep this is information to herself:

Just half past midnight on Dec. 31, the disturbing tweet began to make its rounds almost to nobody’s surprise. As this isn’t the first, second or third time the “Can’t Help But Wait” crooner has been accused of physical or sexual violence against women. According to Twitter comments and responses to Gonzalez’s post, where there’s smoke there is fire:

As several social media users have mentioned, Keke Palmer claimed Trey Songz behaved sexually creepy and intimated her to the point she had to run and hide. Katrina Stephans accused Songz of allegedly attempting to urinate on her.

MADAMENOIRE reported on Dec. 22, that a woman named Juahara Jeffers filed a $20 million lawsuit against the 37-year-old artist born Tremaine Neverson. Court documents in the case state Jeffers was sexually assaulted by Songz while attending a New Years Eve party at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Miami residence, according to NBC news.

On Nov. 28, an unidentified woman filed a police report in Las Vegas, alleging Songz—who was in town to celebrate his birthday weekend and perform at Drai’s nightclub—sexually assaulted her at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino. The case is currently under investigation and it has not been confirmed whether or not the anonymous woman happens to be Gonzalez. The Drip Doctor, which Gonzalez is also known as on Instagram, rose to athletic fame playing basketball, more recently college hoops for the UNLV Rebels alongside her twin sister Dakota. In September, the Gonzalez twins signed to the New Orleans Gators, Percy “Master P” Miller’s team which is part of a global mixed gender league, according to GMGB. Gonzalez is also an aspiring music artist.