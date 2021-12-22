MadameNoire Featured Video

R&B hitmaker Trey Songz is staring down another legal case involving sexual assault and this time, the case involves Diddy too.

According to NBC News, a woman named Jauhara Jeffries has accused the “Bottoms Up” crooner of a sexual assault incident stemming from 2018. Jeffries claimed that Songz sexually assaulted her during the night of Diddy’s massive New Year’s Eve Bash at his home on Star Island.

Legal documents from the suit claim Trey allegedly invited Jeffries and her friends to party in his private VIP section at E11EVEN nightclub after they met at the Bad Boy Record exec’s home, but as the night progressed, Songz allegedly became too intoxicated. As the group partied at the downtown Miami nightclub, Jeffries claimed that the star “sexually violated her with his fingers” as she was dancing on the couch.

“Plaintiff immediately got off of the couch, sat down, and was in a state of shock,” the lawsuit read. After the incident, Jeffries, Songz, and her friends left the club and got back into his vehicle where he began to take off his shirt. Out of fear “for her own safety,” Jeffries started recording the singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, as she feared “more assault.”

The suit claimed that Songz attempted to snatch Jeffries phone, but when she refused to stop, things took a turn for the worst. The “Na Na” artist then “instructed his driver to stop the vehicle in order to forcibly remove” Jeffries. As the driver pulled her out of the vehicle, the suit alleges that Songz forcibly pushed Jeffries out onto the street and even threw water in her face during the physical scuffle.

Last year, Jeffries, initially filed her suit against Songz under the name Jane Doe. Now, she is suing him for civil assault and battery in addition to negligence and emotional distress. She’s also seeking $20 million in damages for medical expenses and lost wages. Songz has denied the allegations. Representatives from Diddy’s team declined to comment.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only sexual assault case to impact the star. Back in November, Songz was accused of a sexual assault incident that allegedly occured at a Las Vegas hotel. The investigation is still ongoing.

