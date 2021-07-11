MadameNoire Featured Video

Karrine Steffans is known for sharing intimate details about her trysts with some of the top entertainers of the past and present. When she sat down with comedienne Lala Milan for her podcast, “The Salon with Lala Milan,” she added some new names to the list of men that she has welcomed into the bedroom.

During their chat, she said that during a birthday bedroom romp with Trey Songz, that he tried to urinate on her.

“Trey Songz tried to pee on me for my birthday,” Steffans said before laughing. “I was like, ‘Trey, that’s not how birthdays work.’ It was my 38th birthday.”

This doesn’t sound out of the ordinary for the Virginia-born crooner. Back in March, the “Slow Motion” raised eyebrows after a 13-second clip of him spitting in two women’s mouths went viral. The video caused concern because of the world still being in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2020, he shared in an Instagram video that he had been diagnosed with the novel virus after being out at protests and food drives.

Steffans also shared that she slept with Michael B. Jordan when he was 18-years-old and seemed less than impressed by the experience.

“His mother did not like that,” she said about her night with the Black Panther star. “It was fine… It was alright.”

The 42-year-old also said that she was intimate with Chris Brown as well after he became legal.

“And then, Chris Brown, I had when he was 18. I hope he was 18,” she said before saying he may have been 19.

Steffans said Breezy was the one who initiated the hook-up and she didn’t mind obliging.

“It wasn’t my idea. He snuck up on me. In my defense, he took advantage, but I liked it. I didn’t see it coming.”

Listen to the episode below.