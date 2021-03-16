After years of trading insults and accusations, Vivica A. Fox and Kenya Moore have finally ended their longstanding feud. Following Moore’s public apology to Fox back in January, the latter recently announced that she was finally ready to let the drama between them come to an end.

On Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Fox joined in as a guest and was reminded by host Andy Cohen of the aforementioned apology Moore had issued her earlier this year. Surprisingly ready to bury the hatchet, Fox shared that she had gotten word of Moore’s apology through their mutual friend Claudia Jordan — and was ready to accept it and move forward in a positive direction.

“Kenya is a beautiful woman and I am ready to let bygones be bygones,” Fox said. “She went through Claudia, issued an apology at that time, and I was grateful for that but I wasn’t ready. Now, I love seeing Kenya with her daughter, her daughter is so cute. It looks like she has new beef though with other people so Vivica’s good.”

Things got bad between Fox and Moore originally back in 2014. As both contestants on Celebrity Apprentice, saying that the women didn’t get along with each other would be an understatement. Calling each other all the expletives in the book, Moore taking a jab at Fox’s age by implying she was going through menopause, and Fox alleging that at one point Moore had stolen her phone, things between the two on the show created the foundation for their years of petty back and forth.

Just last May, Fox made headlines for saying “F*ck that b*tch” about Moore when their feud came up in an interview — and that she was never letting go of her grudge against the housewife. What a difference year makes, right? All the mess being considered, now that Fox claims to have accepted Moore’s apology, is it possible their longstanding feud is truly over for good?