Love and Hip Hop Star Stevie J is reportedly in need of a new divorce attorney after the relationship between him and his previous attorney grew sour. According to Radar, court documents have shown that Stevie J’s now-former attorney Kimia Klein filed a motion to no longer represent him.

Klein wrote in the motion that there was a breakdown in the relationship between the two parties and they couldn’t reach a resolution.

“There has been an irremediable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship such that a genuine conflict has arisen between Fox and Steven,” said Klein. “Despite several attempts by my office to informally resolve the issues with Steven, we have been unsuccessful in resolving the issues.”

“I feel compelled to articulate that the relationship has broken down sufficiently so that my colleagues and I cannot continue to represent Steven and that conflicts have risen,” Klein continued.

The full details of what happened likely won’t emerge because of attorney-client privilege but Klein says the issues were significant enough for her and the rest of the members of her co-workers to drop Stevie J, whose real name is Steven Jordan, as a client. On New Year’s Day, the producer posted a cryptic message on Instagram that may or may not speak to the situation.

There have been huge issues between Jordan and Faith Evans in the last few years.

In 2020, Evans was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after cops responded to an incident at the home the two have together in Los Angeles. No charges were brought against Evans because Stevie J refused to cooperate in the case.

In November of 2021, the producer officially filed for divorce from Evans only three years after their Las Vegas Wedding.

A video would later leak showing the famous producer yelling at Evans in their bedroom, MADAMENOIRE reported.

It is unknown if the couple has a prenuptial agreement, but last month Stevie J did request that Evans pay him spousal support. The couple doesn’t have any children.

He did not reveal whether they signed a prenuptial agreement in the documents. Evans has already taken a strong stance against paying Jordan any money.

The court documents cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.