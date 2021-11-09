MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like it’s a wrap between Stevie J and Faith Evans.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the hitmaking producer was the one who pulled the plug on their three-year marriage. On Nov. 8, Stevie J filed a petition for divorce from the “Love Like This” crooner at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In July 2018, the couple quietly jumped the broom in their Las Vegas hotel room totally surprising their family and the public with their unexpected nuptials. Everything seemed perfect, at first. The R&B singer and the former Love & Hip Hop star would often gush about each other on Twitter and in interviews, but as their relationship progressed, whispers of their marital troubles began to surface. Back in May 2020, Faith was arrested on domestic violence charges for allegedly attacking Stevie. The charges were later dismissed. The famous producer also hinted at Faith’s possible infidelity in a series of tweets posted in December 2019.

“Found [out] that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know,” Stevie allegedly wrote in the since-deleted thread. “12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day,” another tweet read, concluding with “Trust no b*tch.” However, he later tweeted that his account was hacked and referred to Evans as “the love of my life & my best friend.”

Evans was previously married to the legendary Notorious B.I.G from 1994 to 1997. She shares a son with the late rapper. She was also married to record exec Todd Russaw from 1998 to 2011. This is Steve’s first marriage, however, he welcomed a child with his ex-girlfriend and Love & Hip Hop co-star Joseline Hernandez in December 2016. Faith and Stevie were connected from their decade-long careers in the hip-hop entertainment industry.

