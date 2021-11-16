MadameNoire Featured Video

Well, it looks like Stevie J and Faith Evans might not be heading down the divorce route.

The married couple was recently seen together on Evans’s Instagram page casually frolicking and having fun with one another on a beach in Malibu. Faith simply captioned the video:

“Get us free, bruh!” tagging the superstar producer’s handle at the end of the cryptic message. The move comes just one week after Stevie filed for divorce from the singer at Los Angeles County Superior Court. The couple has been married for only three years.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in July 2018, the couple quietly jumped the broom in their Las Vegas hotel room totally surprising their family and the public with their unexpected nuptials. Everything seemed perfect, at first. The R&B singer and the former Love & Hip Hop star would often gush about each other on Twitter and in interviews, but as their relationship progressed, whispers of their marital troubles began to surface. Back in May 2020, Faith was arrested on domestic violence charges for allegedly attacking Stevie. Law enforcement handcuffed the “Love Like This Before” crooner at around 1 am at the couple’s home in LA where police found the Love & Hip Hop alum covered with visible marks and scratches to his face, TMZ noted in a separate report. At the time, sources close to the lovebirds said that they had a heated argument that turned violent. The charges were later dismissed. Stevie seemingly hinted about their relationship issues on Twitter at times, like in 2019 when he tweeted, “Drunk people always speak their truth,” and “One’s insecurities can damage them.”

Nonetheless, Faith doesn’t appear to be here for all the chatter about her marital issues according to her most recent Instagram post which you can see down below.

