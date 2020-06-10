Stevie J Confirms He’s Still Married To Faith Evans After Her Arrest: “That’s My Wife And I Love Her! I’m Not Going Anywhere!”

Stevie J is saying that his relationship with his wife singer Faith Evans is strong, even after an alleged domestic dispute where Evans was arrested. The Grammy-Award winning producer and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with The Shade Room.

“That’s my wife and I love her! I’m not going anywhere!” he said, confirming that their feelings are in unison even through their trials and tribulations during their two year marriage.

Multiple commentators were in the couple’s business after Stevie J posted a video of Evans celebrating her birthday on June 10.

“Today a true Queen was born and I’m grateful to be your friend & your husband. You are a gem & I appreciate you & love you for allowing me to see what love truly is #DaJordans,” he wrote.

Days after the alleged dispute, Stevie J shared a video where he asked his followers to appreciate their significant others.

So Stevie’s response to The Shade Room is undoubtedly in response to all the questions he received after Evans’ allegations.

Last week, the couple made headlines when Evans was arrested at their Los Angeles home. As we previously reported, when officers arrived on the scene they allegedly observed cuts on Stevie J’s body. Evans was reportedly bailed out on the same day.

Aside from his domestic woes, Stevie J. told The Shade Room that he’s working on new music. An album he’s producing with Evans is slated to drop sometime in September, and he’s also working with R&B songstress Summer Walker and producer London On Da Track on her latest unreleased project.