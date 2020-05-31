Faith Evans Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Stevie J

Faith Evans and Stevie J are having trouble in paradise. Evans was reportedly arrested after an alleged domestic dispute with the former Bad Boy Records producer.

According to TMZ, the police were called to the couple’s home near Los Angeles, CA sometime last week around 1:00 a.m. When police arrived, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star allegedly had scratches and other bruises on his face. The “Love Like This” singer was then arrested for felony domestic violence. What started their argument has not been revealed. Evans was later bailed out the same day.

Even though Stevie J has been denying that their marriage is on the rocks, there have been signs that things are a bit shaky since last year. In December of 2019, he posted tweets that hinted that he was cheated on. His tweets included “Found [out] that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know” and “Wanna show the world what being a stand up guy will get you.” He then seemed to be sending out jabs towards his wife when he tweeted “12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day” and “Trust no bitch.” He later said his Twitter was hacked and later tweeted that Evans was the “love of my life & my best friend.”

In June of 2019, a few weeks shy of their first wedding anniversary, they unfollowed each other on Instagram, another indicator that they were clashing. They married in July of 2018. They were friends for over two decades but found love during Stevie J’s journey to sobriety. This is Stevie’s first marriage and Evans’ third.

This isn’t the R&B veteran’s first brush with the law. Back in 2004 when she was married to her second husband Todd Russaw, she was arrested along with him for marijuana and cocaine possession in Georgia.