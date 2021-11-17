MadameNoire Featured Video

Just a week after Stevie J filed for divorce from Faith Evans, a cringeworthy video of them arguing has surfaced.

In the beginning of the video, which was recorded by Stevie J, Evans trying to get by and Stevie J won’t allow her. While standing in their bedroom she begins to yell that she hates him and tells him to leave her alone as he antagonizes her. The former Bad Boy Records producer threw F bombs at her repeatedly while also calling her a b**** and throwing accusations of cheating at her. He accused the “Soon” singer of sleeping with other men in their home.

“F*** you, too,” he clapped back. “I ain’t goin’ nowhere. I hate you, too.”

He went to say, “You f***** n***** in my house. F*** you b****.”

After Evans went back to the bed to lay down, the Love & Hip Hop star stood over her asking her why she allegedly cheated on him.

“How could you disrespect me though?,” he said. “I ain’t do nothing to you. All I did was love you and you do that to me? How could you do that to me?”

This video surfaced a few days after Evans shared an Instagram slide of videos of she and her hubby having a beach day in Malibu. That particular video was posted a few days after Jordan filed for a divorce, which he did on Nov. 8 in a Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported. Jordan and Evans have been married since 2018.

This isn’t the first time he accused her of cheating. In Dec. 2019, he tweeted that Evans had been unfaithful.

“Found out that NO woman is faithful,” he tweeted. “Knew that & it’s a blessing to know.”

He later doubled back on those comments and claimed that his Twitter account was hacked.

Take a look at the video below.