When Stevie J filed for divorce from Faith Evans, he asked that a judge require her to give him spousal support. Evans is now contesting his request by asking a judge to terminate the court’s ability to give him any spousal support.

According to The Blast, Evans is asking that she keep “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation.” (She) contends that the exact nature of such assets and debts are not yet fully known, and (she) will amend her petition or supplement it at the time of trial.” It’s not clear if the former Bad Boy reps had a prenuptial agreement but if they didn’t, they will be required to split all income earned during their three-year marriage 50/50 under California law.

In Evan’s divorce filing documents, she claimed that she and the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star separated on May 29, 2020. Stevie J claimed that they have been split since Oct. 19, 2021. No matter what day they separated, they have seemed to still have been living together. After Stevie J filed for divorce in Nov. 8, a few days later Evans posted a video of them having a beach day in Malibu. A week later, a video surfaced of them both having a nasty argument, with Evans telling Stevie J she hates him while he accuses her of cheating on him. Stevie J later issued a public apology to Evans.

“I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week and it showed me talking crazy to my wife, publicly humiliating my wife,” he said. “I’d like to apologize and say sorry that I would allow someone to come in my home and steal a computer and be able to do that to us.”

During a chat with TMZ, the “Soon” singer said she wasn’t going to talk about their relationship but did mention he was in the home as she was doing the interview.

They have been married since July 18, 2021.