Lore has it that the person you enter the new year with is the person you’ll be with throughout the year and if that old wives tale holds true, expect to see a lot more of Yung Miami and her elder, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Despite Caresha Brownlee’s recent claims that she and million dollar Diddy are not an item and that they’ve never dated at all, the City Girl brought in the 2022 New Year, in high fashion, with Mr. Combs at a small poolside affair. According to the pictures Yung Miami posted to her Instagram profile, she and the mogul was giving very something—he was dripped out in all red on red with diamonds on his neck, she was blinged out in a gold, sequined gown with a high-waisted slit. The rap freak and the award-winning media man we’re giving very much together as they toasted up two cups to the sugar daddy/sugar baby g ame New Year.

In a recent interview with The WGCI Morning Show, Yung Miami became annoyed when interviewers pressed her on the status of the situationship between herself and Diddy Warbucks. After the interview aired, Yung Miami took to her Instagram and posted, “Stay out my business,” MADAMENOIRE reported.

Social media users responded a bit perplexed, considering it is Yung Miami who put the public on notice with several posts highlighting the seeming-couple engaging on various levels.

Not long after a video clip of the senior Sean Combs getting rather cozy and touchy feely with Joie Chavis—Future and Bow WoW’s baby mama—on a private yacht, Yung Caresha released a solo track “Rap Freaks” that included a suggestive sex scene between her and Diddy. Shortly after dropping that breadcrumb, she posted and deleted a picture of herself looking “real pretty and sadist” with who appeared to be money making Diddy, posted up on a beach, under a pavilion, watching the tide roll in.

While a solid relationship between Diddy and Caresha I has yet to be confirmed, the back and forth visual claiming and verbal disavowing is giving very much something that makes us go—hmmm.