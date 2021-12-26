MadameNoire Featured Video

The wins just keep on rolling in for Cardi B!

Earlier this month, the Grammy-award-winning rapper was named Playboy Magazine’s first-ever Creative Director in Residence. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, under Cardi’s innovative eye, the 29-year-old will be providing artistic direction across all “co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections,” in addition to digital editorial with the sex-entertainment giant. Cardi was also honored as the company’s Founding Creative Director and founding member of their new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Now, it appears as though the new sex-positive platform has officially launched. On Dec. 24, the “Up” rhymer took to Instagram to promote the new project.

“Introducing CENTERFOLD, so excited to share this platform with so many amazing creators,” the star added.

According to Insider, the new site will help the world’s top adult content creators connect directly with their fans by allowing them to expand their communities as they build their personal content and e-commerce business. Creators will be able to chat with their fanbase via direct messaging, go live and even use crytocurrency as a form of payment. Additionally, consumers will also be able to purchase Playboy products and merchandise through the new platform.

Interested in becoming a member? You’ll need to sign up first. Permission to create content with the site will only be given if approved. According to Revolt TV, once granted, users will be able to offer content subscritions to their followers and they will receive “80 percent of all net earnings” from their hard work. Nudity is allowed on the site, however, sexual services involving multiple people and pornographic material are both strongly prohibited.

The Bronx native shared a statement about the big money move earlier this month, telling fans:

“Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

Insider noted that Playboy brought out their purchase of Dream, another social media content platform, back in October. The site, which is set to rival against OnlyFans, uses Dream’s technological infrastructure to power CENTERFOLD.

