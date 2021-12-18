MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this year, it was announced that Cardi B was partnering with a brand called Real Women Are and releasing her own limited edition doll. Pre-orders were taken in March and doll was sold in within a day. When the doll’s release was first announced, it was promised that dolls would ship out in July .Now the holidays are upon us and customers still have not received the doll. Their wait is over because a representative for the Bronx-bred rapper shared that they won’t be getting the doll at all.

According to TMZ, the doll won’t be released “as a result of COVID-related manufacturing and shipping delays.” The rep added that Cardi B wasn’t happy with the quality of the doll either. She and Real Women Are are releasing refunds of $35 to folks who placed their pre-order earlier this year.

The “I Like It” rapper said she wanted to sell her own doll because she saw how much her daughter and nieces loved dolls and how much they have evolved since her Barbie-loving days.

“When this doll business got presented to me, one of the reasons I decided to do it is because I’m a girl’s mom and y’all know how crazy I go with my nieces on Christmas,” she said in an Instagram video. “And I just be like ‘wow,’ these dolls are not like Barbies, they are way more expensive, they come with way more fashion, they come way more diverse, they come so chic and I gotta constantly spend money on these dolls because my daughter constantly wants me to buy these dolls. So it’s like, you know what? Why am I not going to get the doll business?”

During an appearance on the Today show, the 29-year-old said she also wanted to create a doll that looks like her, something she didn’t see during her childhood.

“Growing up, I ain’t never seen a doll that looked like me, I’ve never seen a doll that really represents me,” she said. “When you go to the doll aisle when you was my age, it’s either like there’s a real white one, there’s a real dark one, and there’s like barely one that’s like in the middle. None of them have my style, none of them have my flavor, and it’s like I want a doll that represents me.”