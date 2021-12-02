MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is has taken her talents from the booth to offices of Playboy. The Grammy-winning femcee is now Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director In Residence and will also serve as the founding Creative Director of Playboy’s new creator-led platform CENTERFOLD.

In her new role, Cardi B will “provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more,” according to a news release.

The “Press” rapper announced her new gig on Twitter.

“Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!!I’m getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy,” she tweeted.

The mother-of-two said teaming up with Playboy is “a dream come true.”

“I can’t believe this is real,” she said in a statement. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

CENTERFOLD will serve as Playboy’s “new home for the world’s top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses.”

“I’m also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD,” she continued. “Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

Cardi B is ending 2021 with a bang. The Bronx, New York native is now the first ever female rapper to have two diamond-certified singles thanks to “Bodak Yellow” and her feature on Maroon 5’s “Girl Like You.” She not only now has new homes in the Dominican Republic and New Jersey but she also served as the host of the 2021 American Music Awards. She also recently released Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream through a partnership with Starco Brands.