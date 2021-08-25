MadameNoire Featured Video

OnlyFans has changed its mind on banning sexually explicit content from their platform later this year. They released a statement via Twitter saying that after getting called out over the new rules, explicit content will continue to be allowed.

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard,” the statement read. “We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Last week, the UK-based company said content creators would no longer be able to post videos with “sexual conduct” and that only nude pictures would be permitted. After this announcement, they were slammed for banning the very content that led to the successful rise of the platform in the first place. The decision was made because investors were backing out or hesitant to do business with the site due to their explicit content. OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely told the Financial Times that banks like JP Morgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon and the U.K.’s Metro Bank “cite reputational risk and refuse our business.”

“We pay over 1 million creators over $300 million every month, and making sure that these funds get to creators involves using the banking sector,” Stokely said. “Because several banks have cut off OnlyFans from making wire transfers, that has made it difficult to pay creators.”

A OnlyFans representative told Variety that the banks have decided to stay onboard.

“The proposed Oct. 1, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators,” they said.

OnlyFans has over two million creators and over 130 million users who frequent the site. For many of their content creators, OnlyFans is their only source of income.