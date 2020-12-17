MadameNoire Featured Video

Though women have become increasingly comfortable with their sexuality, the idea of sexual wellness is still a bit foreign to some. For one, there’s an assumption that our reproductive organs are simply going to do what they’re supposed to do when we need them to do it and that’s not always the case. Secondly, when we do experience complications — dryness, low libido, recurring infections — we tend to be embarrassed and suffer in shame thinking something is wrong with our bodies when in reality we may just need a little help.

Help is what Ayobami “Bami” Durosinmi provides via her holistic sexual wellness brand Saffron C . With various yoni products (yoni is a Sanskrit word for vulva), Durosinmi is facilitating natural healing for women who suffer from issues like she did.

“After I gave birth to my second daughter, I was diagnosed with hormonal imbalance and sexual dysfunction due to complications from birth control,” she explained in an email. “While postpartum sexual dysfunction is extremely common after childbirth, my issue was sort of severe. I tried several types of birth control but my symptoms kept getting worse.”

After speaking with close friends and family members, Durosinmi realized she wasn’t alone. Many women she knew had also had a similar experience, but because they were conditioned to believe sexual health issues were normal after childbirth and there weren’t any mainstream products available to them, they lived with complications like low libido for years. Durosinmi, a former attorney, decided to try to find a solution, and, via research, she discovered a mixture of natural herbs that aid in women’s sexual health. After healing herself using all-natural herbs, plants, and foods, Durosinmi started creating products for friends and family members who also started sharing products within their network. “The amazing stories from these women explaining how the product I created in my kitchen transformed their sexual experience and increased intimacy in their relationships, motivated me to become a women’s health educator and a holistic health practitioner. Then, I created a company that focuses on women’s sexual health using herbal medicine, SaffronC.”

Read on for a breakdown of some of our favorite products from Saffron C and the issues they can help you with.

Generally speaking, Durosinmi says Saffron C is for any woman looking to heal her feminine hygiene issues with plant-based feminine care products. The Yoni Syrup specifically is crafted to “ease the severity of vaginal dryness and support a healthy sexual experience.”

Wild roses infused in homemade date syrup, wildflower honey, and other herbs make up this calming aphrodisiac syrup that also promotes a healthy vagina in general. Five full droppers of the syrup should be taken by mouth each day and it’s recommended that you begin this product after three days of yoni steaming which you can read about on the next slide.