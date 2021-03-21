MadameNoire Featured Video

In her latest interview, Meagan Good recently discussed her feelings on the backlash Chloe Bailey received last month for introducing her solo Instagram account by posting sexy images and video of herself dancing on social media. Coming to the 22-year-old’s defense, Good told our sister site HelloBeautiful it was sad to see people hating on Bailey for just being herself. She’s certainly been there.

If you recall, Bailey addressed some of the negative commentary surrounding her account and was even brought to tears in a video she posted talking about people saying she was sharing the content for attention. She told her fans, “I’ve been really insecure for a long time and I’m finally at that place where I have self-confidence. I’m really happy that I get to share that with you all. I think it’s so important and so special when a Black woman can be strong and stand in her power in every single way. I do it musically, with my songwriting, with my producing. I feel so bada– and I get the same feeling when I dance in my room and own my body. For so long, I used to think I was fat. I used to hate my stretch marks and my cellulite.” Later in the video, she added, “Now I really love who I am. I don’t post what I post for validation from anybody or even male attention. It’s just me. That’s how I find my confidence — I’m just now learning at 22, 23 that it’s okay to be all that you are and stand in your power.”

Speaking on the empathy she felt towards Bailey during her recent chat with HelloBeautiful, Good said, “It breaks my heart to see her have to go through that.” As the cover star of their new POWER issue, the actress encouragingly said, “Getting free of what other people think of you is a process. You know, it depends on the person. Depends on how they download things – what it feels like to their spirit – so you can’t just tell them to get over it.”

“The truth is these people don’t determine your destiny,” she added. “These people don’t determine your purpose. They don’t determine the call that God has on your life. The only way for you to continue to walk in that purpose and that destiny and that calling is to be authentically yourself and knowing that along the way, some people are not going to get it and that’s okay.”

Since she’s dealt with her own share of criticism in the past, Good’s heartfelt insight is something anyone can learn from — not just Bailey.