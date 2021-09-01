MadameNoire Featured Video

Remy Ma has some words of encouragement for Lizzo.

Lizzo has been open about how hateful and hurtful comments on social media tear her apart. On Instagram Live last month, the Detroit native broke down in tears as she vented about the things people say about her, garnering the attention of Instagram who promised to delete all hateful comments from her page.

Hollywood Unlocked asked Remy Ma about how the “Rumors” singer should deal with the trolls online, something she is also very familiar with.

“F*** these b******,” Ma said. “What are you talking about? F*** them. Don’t care and just keep getting your money. You’ll never see them in real life, ever. They’ll never say it to your face.”

Ignoring the bullies is easier said than done. While on IG Live, Lizzo said people online spew negativity towards her unprovoked.

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back,” she said. “It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you. People saying s*** about me that doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful.”

Remy Ma isn’t the only who has offered Lizzo support. Cardi B, who is featured on “Rumors,” came to her defense as well.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive,” the Bronx rapper tweeted. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Watch Remy Ma’s response below.